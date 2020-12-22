When to stop GPS monitoring your teen

Many parents have GPS trackers on their college students’ phones for safety. Blanca Cobb shares tips on when it may be time to stop.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the holidays here, many immediate families will spend a lot of time together. Parents will have some time off from remote work and college students from remote learning. During this down time, parents and their college students might have some important conversations.

It’s no secret that parents want to protect their kids regardless of how old they are. But when should parents pull back? Many parents have GPS trackers on their college students’ phones for safety. Some college students might want to get rid of them as they hit 19, 20, 21 years old. They want privacy.

You don’t have to worry starting the conversation with your college student. More than likely they’ll it up to you because they want it off. And more than likely, you’ll probably get caught off guard by their request. Don’t react. Just listen to your college student. Ask them their reasons for wanting it off. Is it because of privacy? Maybe they feel like they’re an adult now and want to be treated like one.

If you’re not sure what to do, keep in mind that you don’t give an immediate answer. Explain your reasons for keeping the tracker. Is it really because of their safety? Or, does it give you comfort knowing you can look at your phone at any time and see where they are? Remember that just because you might know where they are, doesn’t mean that you know what they’re doing. Take some time to think about it. You can tell them that you want to think about it. And if your concern is safety and crash detection then ask them to come up with another solution.

Here are a few things to consider when making a decision. Really understand your reasons for insisting on a GPS tracker. Some parents might feel that if they’re paying for the car and the car insurance then it’s their rules, so tracker stays. Ask yourself, has your college student broken your trust about their driving (no tickets, no accidents, no texting)? Trackers let you know about texting while driving. Have they been where they said they were? Realize that eventually, you have to cut the cord and give your kids complete independence. Think about how keeping the tracker on will impact your relationship with your college student. Will they resent you? And is the resentment worth keeping the tracker? My suggestion is to decide together with your college student. Either way someone isn’t going to like the decision.