Blood need doesn't take a summer vacation. Donate at the WFMY Summer Blood Drive

Join WFMY News 2 and the American Red Cross for a summer blood drive on July 29.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Red Cross's blood need doesn't take a summer vacation. There is currently a severe blood shortage across the nation. You can be a hero and help by rolling up your sleeve and donating blood.

It's Thursday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

If a person has been vaccinated, they will not be required to wear a face covering. If they have not been vaccinated, it's recommended that they wear a face covering. Masks will be available for anyone who may need one. Hand sanitizer will also be readily available. Social distancing will still be in place for everyone involved.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If you've received a vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer (e.g. Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson) is important in determining your eligibility. In most cases, there’s no deferral time if you receive a vaccine.

If you're at risk and worried about being around a lot of people, the Red Cross has some advice.

"If someone is worried about going out and has underlying conditions and its not safe for them to go out, that they would consider asking someone who they know to donate blood," Maya Franklin, Red Cross spokesperson, said.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. If that's not reason enough, anyone who donates blood will get a $10 Amazon gift card by email.

If you're interested in participating, it is recommended you sign up online ahead of time. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “WFMY.” You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.