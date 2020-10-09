Greensboro non-profit to host college hygiene drive Saturday

Bold 2 B U Community is giving out toiletry items, non-perishable goods, and school supplies to college students. They are also providing a hot meal to go.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit is planning to give back to college students in the area.

Bold 2 B U Community is hosting a personal hygiene drive-up event Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m at 445 Gorrell St.

"What we have found is that there are a lot of college students who have financial aid, but they're having to use their financial aid to either pay their bills, pay for school or pay for tuition," Executive Director Renae Cleveland said.

Cleveland said it's important for the community to take care of others.

"I feel like there's a gap that needs to be bridged when it comes to community support with college students," Cleveland said.

The organization will hand out about 200 kits that have toiletry items, non-perishable goods, and school supplies alongside a warm meal boxed up to go. There will also be diapers for college students who are parents.

"We wanted to do something for the college students who are parents because you have 30 40 50-year-old college students or grandparents who are raising grandchildren," Cleveland said.

Students will be required to show a valid school ID or fall registration papers to get a kit.