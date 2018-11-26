PINNACLE, N.C. (WFMY) – Putting up Christmas lights is a holiday tradition, but when you’re stringing up over a half a million of them – the workload gets rigorous.

Imagine putting up over half a million lights every single year for nearly 30 years?

That's exactly what Ricky and Nancy Brady have done.

"It’s a lot of work but we enjoy it, or we wouldn’t do it," Rikcy shared in an interview with WFMY News 2.

In true Christmas fashion, the couple have lit up their property and also their community in Pinnacle every year since 1989.

"The years have passed by and we’ve continued to ad," Nancy explained.

It all started when Nancy wanted to put hand-me-down ornaments and decorations to good use and create a Christmas-themed log cabin.

Her husband hesitated at first, but finally agreed to the project and built the cabin with his late father.

They have more than 500,000 lights, ornaments and decorations that cover about 30 acres of land, including two homes and the log cabin.

"Brady's Country Christmas" as the family and others in Stokes County call it, has become a holiday staple in the community.

From Elvis, to Richard Petty and Mount Airy’s very own Andy Griffith, Brady’s Country Christmas has something for everyone to enjoy.

"Whatever you like, it’s there, but the main thing is the spirit of Christmas," Nancy said.

The lights first go on Thanksgiving night and are up until New Years Day. The display is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you want to check it out yourself, Brady's Country Christmas is located at 1776 Bradley Road in Pinnacle, North Carolina.

