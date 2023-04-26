Winston-Salem woman advocates for domestic violence awareness after losing her sister

Cassandra Bethea Shine’s sister was killed by her boyfriend in 2014. She attended a survivor's forum to learn how to advocate for victims.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One in four women are victims of abuse the same is true for one in ten men.

The impacts spread far beyond the victims themselves, as loved ones feel their pain.

Cassandra Bethea Shine is using that pain to advocate for others.

Shine’s sister Cheryl Bethea was killed by her boyfriend in 2014.



Since that day, Shine has worked to remove the stigma surrounding domestic violence.



She even started a nonprofit called Sound the Silence in Domestic Violence.

“I didn't realize the seriousness of it and she also was very silent. She shared a few things but I didn't recognize domestic violence like I should have,” Shine said. “Look at the changes in your family member. Are they becoming isolated are they becoming silent” It doesn't always start with violence sometimes it starts with verbal.”

Shine was in the audience at a forum in Winston-Salem Wednesday night hosted by Family Services as part of national crime victims week.

They talked about victims' rights, and the organizations advocating on their behalf.



Reports of certain types of assault, including domestic, are growing in Winston-Salem.



Police received 146 more reports in 2022 compared to 2021.

Family services offer resources for survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

They run the largest domestic violence shelter in Forsyth County.

Most services are free and confidential.



J. Nelson Weaver is the vice president of clinical and community services at Family Services. She said they serve about 150 victims a year.

“It’s mostly women and children who need a safe place to go,” Weaver said. “We also provide counseling and other services to victims to help them connect them to safety hope healing and justice healing and justice

Nelson said the need is so great, their shelter is often full but there are other partner advocacy groups that can help.

Here are other abuse resources in the Triad: