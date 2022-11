Monticello United Church of Christ is planning to feed families for Thanksgiving this year.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Monticello United Church of Christ in Browns Summit is hosting its Turkey giveaway called Feeding Families at Thanksgiving starting November 19.

A bag of food will be available for the first 150 people who arrive while supplies last.

The bag includes a turkey, stuffing mix, green beans, cranberry sauce and pie will be given out to families while supplies last.

For questions about the giveaway, call 336-420-0298.