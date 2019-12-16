BURLINGTON, N.C. — It was a gift unlike any other for the Woods family. They've needed a new house for a while now, and on Saturday, Habitat For Humanity gave it to them.

Elon students and many other volunteers from around the Burlington community had been working on the renovations. It's a reworked, re-purposed space ready for Deborah Woods and her two grandchildren.

Woods says she's extremely grateful for all their hard work and a new place to raise her grandchildren.

"It's just amazing," Woods says, "It's a blessing that I got to do this. I've been in the program since 2018, so it's a long process, but when this happens, it's all worth it."

Woods says now it's her turn to give back. She says she plans to volunteer with Habitat For Humanity in the future to help other folks in need.