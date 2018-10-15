BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - The Burlington Fire Department has accepted the #pinkhydrantchallenge to spread awareness for breast cancer. The department tweeted a photo of a pink hydrant in front of one of their fire stations Monday afternoon.

Accepted the #pinkhydrantchallenge to raise awareness of breast cancer in our community. Stop by our HDQ Fire Station (215 S Church St) to sign our hydrant and add words of encouragement for those fighting this fight. Markers available at the site. Be sure to selfie and tag us! pic.twitter.com/S6kgy6Edi4 — Burlington Fire NC (@BurlingtonFDNC) October 15, 2018

You can stop by their headquarters on South Church Street to sign the hydrant and write an inspiring message for those fighting breast cancer.

October is widely recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

