BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) - The Burlington Fire Department has accepted the #pinkhydrantchallenge to spread awareness for breast cancer. The department tweeted a photo of a pink hydrant in front of one of their fire stations Monday afternoon.
You can stop by their headquarters on South Church Street to sign the hydrant and write an inspiring message for those fighting breast cancer.
October is widely recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
