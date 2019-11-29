BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Dentzel Carousel in Burlington closed earlier this year, and folks can't wait to have it back. Though, it could be a while before we see it again at City Park.

The carousel is more than 100 years old, so repairing it takes some tender loving care.

The city posted some photos of the repair work so far. It shows workers painting on a substance called epoxy. It fills in cracks and chips in the wood, making the structure stronger.

Workers repair Burlington Dentzel carousel

Later on, they'll sand the whole thing down, giving each carousel animal a smooth finish.

Dozens wrote to the City of Burlington earlier this year to share their memories of the carousel. No doubt, with a piece of history that's been around for decades, families have used the carousel for generations.

The city says the carousel should be fully restored by the summer of 2021.