BURLINGTON, N.C. — Randy Booker is blessed to still be with us. After countless procedures in the last 12 years his heart only operates at 60%, but Randy's just thankful for everyday he's still kicking.

In 2009 Randy suffered from a heart attack known as the Widowmaker. This happens when a blockage large blockage forms in one of the left arteries in the heart.

"At that point I had my first triple bypass, and that's when they found out that my arteries were such of an 85 year old man and I was 44."

Unfortunately this was just the beginning of Randy's journey.

"I've had two triple bypasses, I've had 16 stints, 28 balloons, 61 heart caths, I've been in the hospital over a 100 times, I've been life flighted twice, I've had 6 congestive heart failures. So I'm basically the 6 million dollar man."

All in all, Randy is as good of condition as he can be. His 5 kids and 6 grandkids are just happy everyday Randy wakes up.