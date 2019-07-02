BURLINGTON, N.C. — Forget a low-riding sports car. You could be the proud owner of a firetruck. A man from Burlington is selling one.

It sits in the grass just off I-40 in Alamance County. If you're driving west, you really can't miss the big rig and the appropriately-sized "For Sale" sign.

The truck used to belong to Waynesville, North Carolina, a town in the mountains. Later on, the town donated it to Haywood Community College in Clyde, North Carolina, also in the mountains.

The fire engine's sirens and lights actually work.

But that's pretty abnormal for most firetrucks in the consumer marketplace. We asked the Greensboro Fire Department how it handles its new and old trucks.

Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church says they lease trucks from the city. They keep fire engines for 12 years, and ladder trucks are kept for 15 years. When they're ready for new trucks, they strip the old ones down.

Greensboro Fire says they get rid of lights, sirens, hoses and all other equipment. Sometimes smaller towns buy the older models. Other times, they end up in the hands of a wholesale company, like the one selling the big rig in Burlington.