Bury 2020: Triad time capsule gets buried

An Asheboro man prepares to bury a time capsule with items from people in the Triad. Other nations will join him virtually for the burial.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man is ready to put 2020 to bed, and he's asking people across the world to join him.

Joel Leonard came up with the "Bury 2020 initiative" in 2019 if you can believe it.

When I asked Leonard why should people participate and his response was simple, "So we can pass on lessons learned."

He will be burying his time capsule Wednesday night, and he will be joined by some guests from all over the country and many from across the globe.

Leonard is anticipating to have guests from Iceland, Nepal, India, Taiwan, and even the Philippines.

No one could have foreseen the things that were coming in 2020, however hopefully whenever folks open his time capsule, they'll be a little more prepared for all the possibilities the world can throw at us.