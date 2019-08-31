GREENSBORO, N.C. — "We’re the oldest tenant on the street," said Ray Essa, the owner of Cafe Pasta.

"This used to be a movie theater back in the early 1900's when they built this and we converted it into a restaurant," he said.

His storefront differs from the ones down the road near Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio.

Storefronts on State Street are in the process of upgrading awnings, building paint and light fixtures to try and revitalize the area.

Essa has been a tenant on the street for 35 years. He said when he first moved in, the area was very lively.

"A few transitions but now we got the local business people back here and each and every one of us put in long days to put our on twist on it," said Essa.

Carl DeFranco owns Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio. He said the business owners in the area are trying to come together and come up with different ideas to bring more people in.

"We are trying to go along with the other property owners and ere trying to encourage them to revitalize. Make it fresh," said DeFranco.

Greensboro City Councilman Justin Outling says the upgrades to the outside of the storefronts will hopefully kick start a new life for the area.

"It's seen some really wonderful times. It's seen some less wonderful times and now local businesses community members and others are coming together to revitalize it and bring it back to its former commercial glory," said Outling.

Outling says the State Street Festival, which is right around the corner, will hopefully introduce more people to the businesses in the area.

"They're really the backbone of our economy in Greensboro," said Outling.

The festival is September 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature different vendors, food, and beer.

