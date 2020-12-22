Buy a mattress, give a good night's sleep!

If you buy any size mattress or box spring from IFB Solutions, they'll donate a mattress and box spring to the Net Impact's 'Good Night, Sleep Tight' campaign.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You can get a good night's sleep and give a good night's sleep at the same time! IFB Solutions has been making mattresses for 80 years. Through the end of December, if you buy any size mattress and box spring, they'll donate one to Net Impact's 'Good night, Sleep tight' campaign."

To get a mattress, you can call IFB Solutions at (336) 245-5639, or you can come to their mattress store at 7730 North Point Blvd in Winston Salem.

Nicole Ducouer, Senior Director of Corporate Communication for IFB Solutions says, "The best part about it is, is that it's all COVID safe. We have so many ways for you to do this, that you can feel comfortable knowing you're getting a wonderful mattress, a good price, you're helping a local community, and you're doing it safely."

IFB Solutions is the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired. So with one purchase, you're helping two non-profits and children in need.

Grace Cronin Jones, Vice-President of Development for Net Impact Triad, said. "This program was actually stemmed as a result of kinda Covid developing. We thought, what are some community-driven projects that will make the most impact, where are people suffering... what will benefit the most and the idea was families are struggling, especially the ones that were struggling previously are struggling more."