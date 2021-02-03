Something as simple as where is your next meal coming from. Students at Calvary Day wanted to make sure those people received the help they needed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Food security has become a growing problem in our area over the last year. With the Coronavirus pandemic having a stranglehold on every aspect of our lives, whether it be work, financial, or social.

As people struggle not knowing where their next meal will come from, The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and Calvary Day School are doing the best they can to help meet some of the need of our area.

So Calvary Day organized a food drive to help benefit those that need help the most.

When asked why do this drive now instead of around Head of School, Richard Hardee had this to say "most organizations do their drives around the holidays, and that's great, but we chose the end of winter because we felt the demand would still be high, and the supply would be lower."

The students, parents, and staff from Calvary Day collected over 6,400 pounds of food and according the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. That is enough food to provide 5,333 meals for people in need.

According to Hardee, this gesture was more about teaching his students important values to hold onto for a lifetime.