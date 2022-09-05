Career Center Network to bring over 500 job openings to the Triad

The Career Center's new mission is to place 2022 people back to work this year and hold weekly events across the country to reach their goal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is covering a previous career fair.

National career fair company, Career Center Network, is presenting a free career fair and networking event Wednesday, September 28. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Greensboro.

Multiple companies will be on-site including FedEx, Coke, Spectrum, Reg0, Graham Personnel and more with over 500 openings.

This event is to provide employment opportunities, and other resources to promote community empowerment and strengthen community partnerships.

Career Center has held hundreds of successful career fairs and hiring events placing thousands back to work across the country. Some of the events are more general, while others are for targeted industries involving a specific applicant pool.