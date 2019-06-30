GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unfortunately, there are companies and individuals that will take advantage of the elderly in almost every service area including home repair or modifications

When looking for a contractor to have work done around the house for small but necessary changes such as

· Installing grab bars

· Building a small ramp for 3 steps off the back door

There are several do and don’t items to start with:

Do – Talk to housing association to see which contractors in your area are aging in place certified

Do- Ask for references, If the contractor does not give you references, do not user them

Do use a contract – Put everything in writing – all work they are expected to do and the cost

DO NOT – Pay all the money for the job upfront

DO NOT – Pay Cash

DO NOT – Work any contractor that does not have a permanent business location

Simple tips to help you avoid being taken advantage of.