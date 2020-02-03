GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Someone got luck on Leap Day this year. Carolina Cash 5 said someone bought a winning ticket at a Guilford County convenience store worth the $1.3 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.

The winner, however, has not yet claimed the ticket.

The winner bought the ticket at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown. The $1 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating 1 in 962,598 odds.

Cash 5 players whose ticket came from the store should check their tickets.

The winning numbers are: 11 – 17 – 18 – 34 – 39.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Since the jackpot was won Saturday, the Sunday night jackpot will be $100,000, officials said.

Draw games such as Carolina Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties visit the lottery’s website.

