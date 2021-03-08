Carolina Classic Fair tickets go on sale

You can buy tickets at a discounted price for the Carolina Classic Fair.

The Carolina Classic Fair started selling discounted tickets Monday for the October event.

Advance tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for children aged 6-11. Normally, tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. The discounted tickets are on sale until Sept. 30.

The CCF said buying tickets can save you up to 40%. Other discounts apply to Strate Ride cards and Unlimited Ride wristbands.

Fair Director Cheryle Hartey said Strate Ride cards and advance tickets have the largest discounts.

The CCF looked much different last year. The fair operated as a drive-thru because of the pandemic.

Winston-Salem is planning for the fair to look like it had in previous years. The city said the fair will follow whatever local and state health and safety guidelines are in place in October.