GREENSBORO, N.C. — In order to make sure kids are well prepared for the first day of school, several in the community are giving away back-to-school items to children in need.

In tandem with this kind act, Cathedral of HIS glory held a giveaway Sunday for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The event was held Sunday at the church located on Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro. The church supplied backpacks for students leaving them extremely happy and most importantly more prepared for the upcoming school year.

