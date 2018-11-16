WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – For Winston-Salem Police Officer Aaron Lazusky, a rainy Tuesday afternoon directing traffic accidentally turned into the perfect stage to go viral.

“Tuesday morning the lights were out,” Lazusky said in an interview with WFMY News 2. “Kind of around 2:30, 3 o’clock, I’d been out directing traffic for several hours already.”

Call it giddiness or just plain silliness, Officer Lazusky then kicked up his traffic-directing a notch, to say the least.

“I decided to start cheering up some of the people that were dealing with the rough Tuesday afternoon,” the officer said.

And such he did.

Drivers David Felipe Munera and Wesley and Jamie Price caught it all on camera.

You can tell by the giggles in the Prices’ video that Officer Lazusky’s traffic-directing hips don’t lie.

Munera’s caption on his video read “This Winston-Salem Police Officer made out day! Thanks for being so funny!”

Lazusky says he didn’t mean for his moves to be caught on camera and become an internet sensation, but he’s okay with it.

“It’s kind of nice because more and more people are appreciative of what we do and showing people the lighter side of police work and that we are able to come out here and have some fun.”

The officer told us that many of his colleagues who drove by saw him and told him how funny he was, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that he noticed his dance moves had gone viral.

“The internet sensation didn’t start until Wednesday,” he said.

Lazusky secret? He learned his slick moves from his 8-year-old daughter and the game Fortnite.

© 2018 WFMY