Help CeCe Smokehouse get its grill back!

A grill used to prepare food for community events was stolen and the owners want help getting it back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A $50,000 grill used to cook food for community fundraisers is gone. The grill has been used at fundraisers for the past 7 years.

Carl Council and Michael Pettaway paid for the grill, but they say the community actually owns it. "It's, actually, it's not our grill. It’s the community's grill. We just run the service." They just want it back - no questions asked.

Council said, "I would tell them that I forgive them. My brother forgives them. We forgive 'em. I just want it back safe, we want it back safe so we can continue serving the community."

They say the grill is one of a kind and well known in the community because of all the events it's been used at.

The men say they'll still find a way to give back, but wish they had the grill. "I wouldn’t say its dampened our spirits. I mean, we still got the same spirit, we just don’t have resources to do it with right now. But we still have the giving spirit. Now, that, that has not changed."