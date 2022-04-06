Have a great neighbor? Nominate them to be celebrated!

WFMY News 2 has partnered with Nextdoor to celebrate the everyday heroes among us.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My neighbor made my day!

My neighbor protected my package!

My neighbor saved my life!

Do you have a super, amazing neighbor who's gone above and beyond? Nextdoor and WFMY News 2 want to hear about them!

The Nextdoor 100 is a celebration of neighbors, recognized by neighbors, for the difference they make in their community. So many neighbors have gone above and beyond to support their neighborhoods — spreading joy, offering help, and performing acts of kindness. Let’s get them the recognition they deserve!

People can nominate fellow neighbors, local business owners, and organizations who have shown exceptional kindness and generosity.

Nextdoor will announce the winners in May. To celebrate the winners, Nextdoor will host Block Parties around the U.S. and they’ll be announcing those locations soon!