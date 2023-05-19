Celebration of community health and wellness

Mustard Seed Community Health is holding the third annual Sowing Seeds for Health Celebration on Saturday, June 10.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mustard Seed Community Health is hosting the third annual Sowing Seeds for Health Celebration on Saturday, June 10. The event is from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Greensboro. It will feature: health screenings, food trucks, Grimsley High School's blue steel drum line, chalk drawing, corn hole, a touch truck area, music from Big Bang Boom and more! There will be something for people of all ages while contributing to the power of giving back right in your own community!

The event is a fundraiser for Mustard Seed Community Health, a clinic that provides holistic integrated healthcare to people in Greensboro. Mustard Seed said they take extra steps to help people overcome barriers to good health. If people don't have enough healthy food, they can use the clinic's community garden or access the food the clinic gets from a local food bank. If people are stressed, Mustard Seed Community Health provides counseling and checks in on patients regularly. They offer basic urgent medical care, screening and treatment for mental health illnesses, STD screenings, and routine physical exams.

Their services are available to residents of Greensboro's Cottage Grove neighborhood and to anyone in Guilford County without insurance, living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.