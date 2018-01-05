GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s a “Tale as old as time” as WFMY News 2’s Chad Silber performed with dance partner, Rebecca DiSandro at the Dancing on the Diamond event.

The dancing duo started out barely even friends but soon all that changed with every rehearsal while dancing to Beauty and the Beast.

The performance was one to remember as they ended the night in the number one spot, winning the competition while raising $7,000 for the Arc of Greensboro.

Silber and DiSandro couldn’t believe their dance moves topped the rest of the competition.

Before the competition, Silber surprised DiSandro with a special video message from her favorite country music star, Scotty McCreery.

DiSandro shouted and covered her mouth in disbelief while listening to the message. She told Chad to turn up the volume!

McCreery said, “Hi Rebecca, Scotty here. I want to wish you a lot of fun and a lot of success and a great time at the dance event on Saturday. Know you’re going to do great. Have a good time!”

DiSandro said it was one of the best video messages and dances of her life!

Silber said he just wanted to make it a special night by having her favorite music star wish her luck.

Silber also surprised DiSandro while giving her a rose during the dance. After all, it is Beauty and the Beast. There must be a rose! DiSandro danced the night away while wearing a yellow ballroom gown.

