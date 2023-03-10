Charity football game supports children battling cancer

Pigskin for Hodgkin's is back for its 5th annual charity flag football game. Money raised goes to Triad childhood cancer support organizations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A charity flag football game aimed at raising funds for children battling Hodgkin's' lymphoma is back for a 5th year.



Hampton Billips is a former North Carolina State football player. He was inspired to start the organization Pigskin for Hodgkin's after his little sister Karly was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018. The charity game features former high school, college, and professional athletes.

“I think we've learned over the past couple years that everybody's dealing with something, so this an opportunity for everybody to come together and to really spread love throughout our community whether that's through financial support, whether that's through just being there with one another and those interpersonal relationships," Hampton Billips said.

Pigskin for Hodgkin's has raised over $36,000 in its first four years for childhood cancer support organizations. Karly Billips is now cancer free and will graduate from nursing school in December. She hopes the organization can push to raise $50,000 this year.

“I think that it's important to continue to share my story so that others can be inspired, and others can be encouraged,” Karly Billips said. “I've gotten a chance to talk to a lot of young girls and guys who are going through the same battle. I wouldn't be able to have the opportunity if I hadn't gone through it and as I'm going into nursing soon, I will have a totally different aspect and perspective on what my patients are struggling with."