GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY's original post asked to share your Christmas trees on our Facebook page:
Check out some of our favorites:
Gallery: WFMY News 2's Favorite Triad Christmas Trees
Not a tree, but still worth sharing:
Cheryl Ann Mills
Thanks for sharing!
RELATED: Four 2 Five: Maddie Gardner hits the streets to ask people about their holiday traditions
RELATED: NICU babies get in Christmas spirit with adorable hospital photoshoot
RELATED: Candles, Christmas lights, and festive feasts could turn your joyful holiday into your worst nightmare if you're not careful