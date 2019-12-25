GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY's original post asked to share your Christmas trees on our Facebook page:

WFMY News 2 'Twas the night before Christmas. Let's see your Christmas tree pictures! 🎄

Check out some of our favorites:

Gallery: WFMY News 2's Favorite Triad Christmas Trees Corey Underwood From Janna Lichvar Housman From Jeremy Caudle From Theresa Handy Goodrich From Ginny Paschal Gibbs From Jeff Washington From Michelle Tweed Whisenant From Tiffany Armstrong From Brenda King Graves From Thomas Hayes (Bonus Points for the Pupper!) From Christy Coward Chasteen From Heather McMahan From Liz Rankin Hunt From Bridgiette Allen

Not a tree, but still worth sharing:

From Cheryl Ann Mills

Cheryl Ann Mills



Thanks for sharing!

RELATED: Four 2 Five: Maddie Gardner hits the streets to ask people about their holiday traditions

RELATED: NICU babies get in Christmas spirit with adorable hospital photoshoot

RELATED: Candles, Christmas lights, and festive feasts could turn your joyful holiday into your worst nightmare if you're not careful