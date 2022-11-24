City officials plan vigil in honor of Walmart shooting victims

City officials are planning a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting Monday, Nov. 28.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This Thanksgiving, some families are grieving after a deadly shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.

There were about 50 people in the store when the gunman opened fire that tragic night, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

Several others were hurt in the shooting. As of Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Norfolk Sentara General Hospital said two patients remain in critical condition and are still being treated.

On Monday, the Chesapeake community will come together to remember the victims:

Lorenzo Gamble, 43

Brian Pendleton, 38

Kellie Pyle, 52

Randy Blevins, 70

Tyneka Johnson, 22

A 16-year-old boy was also killed. Because he is a minor, police have not released his name.

The city is hosting a vigil at Chesapeake City Park at 6 p.m.

"On this Thanksgiving, we are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every victim of the Walmart shooting and their family members," city officials stated in a tweet.