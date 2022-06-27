Fourth of July business hours in Greensboro

Independence Day is observed Monday, July 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Numerous city business and services will be closed or changed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday. Trash and recycling will be collected Tuesday. Tuesday's trash and recycling will be collected Wednesday and other collections remain the same.

The Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) will operate on a Saturday schedule hourly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO will offer services on a Saturday schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Greensboro Public Libraries and Greensboro History Museum will be closed Sunday and Monday. The Greensboro Cultural Center will be closed Monday.

All city parks, trails, and greenways remain open.

Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. Call 336-373-5850 to schedule a tee time.

Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lake Higgins will be closed. City pools and spraygrounds will be open as normal.

The following facilities will be closed for the holiday:

Park and Recreation Department administrative offices

Recreation centers

Greensboro Sportsplex

Smith Active Adult Center

Trotter Active Adult Center

Xperience @ Caldcleugh

Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park

Greensboro Youth Council

Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems.