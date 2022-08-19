City of Greensboro host virtual community sessions, seeking new police chief

There will be multiple sessions offered for residents to have their voice heard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is hosting three virtual Zoom meetings for public input regarding the hiring of the next Greensboro Police Chief.

Meetings will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on August 24, 25, and 31.

Wednesday, August 24: Participants can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 82820353279 or dial in by phone at 386-347-5053 and using passcode 660662.

· Thursday, August 25: Participants can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 86046639045 or dial in by phone at 312-626-6799 and using passcode 144090.

· Wednesday, August 31: Participants can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 83468842155 or dial in by phone at 669-444-9171 and using passcode 959723.

"We want to give our residents the opportunity to engage and offer input on what is most important to them in our search for a new police chief," Greensboro Assistant City Manager for Public Safety, Trey Davis said.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement from the department April 18, effective May 31. James joined the GPD in 1996 and served as the police chief since January 2020.