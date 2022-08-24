Lexington celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

This is the first time that the city has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The city of Lexington will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a couple of events in September.

The national observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period, starting September 15 ending October 15.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation"

The city will issue a proclamation to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Monday, September 12 during the City Council Meeting.

The proclamation will be read in Spanish and in English.

There will be an unveiling of banners outside City Hall to celebrate community leaders. There will be speakers, performances, and an outreach resource fair with nonprofits who are actively trying to reach the community.

Both events will be held at Lexington City Hall.

The Latino Association of Davidson County is a nonprofit created to connect, organize, educate, and advocate on behalf of the Latino Community of Davidson County.