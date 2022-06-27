The program director said, 'Positive Path' is sort of like a remix to an initiative previously started to support at-risk residents.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem is creating a program aimed at giving community members the leg up that's needed to be successful.

The city says the 'Positive Path' program is a spin-off of the S.O.A.R. initiative previously started to support at-risk residents.

Today city officials explain to us how the program works to get young adults ready for the workforce.

For years the City of Winston-Salem has been brainstorming ideas on how to best help cut down crime in the community. This summer the city introduces the 'Positive Path' program.

The end goal is to make sure young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 have all the tools needed to be successful in the workforce.

Faith Bartlett is the Project Supervisor for 'Positive Path', and she says this program is here to make a positive impact in Winston-Salem.

"This population is struggling, I think most are still trying to figure out what do we want to be when they grow up? We don't want them to be discouraged if high school wasn't where they answered that question, or even after high school. So we want to give them this alternative, the positive path to success."

This course will include, G.E.D. preparation for those without a high school diploma, training in different construction trades, science, technology, engineering, arts, and math pathways, as well as self-esteem building.