Triad nursing home celebrates woman's 100th birthday

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — There's some good news from a Guilford County nursing home! Clapps Nursing home resident Lena Coopers celebrated her 100th birthday today! Family and friends celebrated with a birthday parade, in Pleasant Garden.
Her niece Faye Roberts said the day was tremendously Special. "For everybody, her nieces, her great-nieces, her friends from church, her family, and friends. It's just been one great, happy occasion especially getting to see her. We have not gotten to do that very much lately."
Family says Ms. Faye volunteered for over 25 years with Red Cross Bloodmobile, delivered Meals-on-wheels, served meals at Potter's House, was active at her church.
Her family says Miss Lena is loved by everyone. They say she's respected for her wisdom, care for others, and her humble spirit.
Happy birthday to her!