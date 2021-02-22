After last week's hard-hitting ice storms, the National Military Park is still cleaning up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ice storms might be over with, but the debris lingering is still a problem.

Last week's weather did a number on trees, property, and power lines across the area.

One of our areas most loved attractions will be closed for the next couple of days.

park Superintendent James hill says Guilford Courthouse Military National Park saw close to 100 trees come down during the recent ice storms.

Crews from all over the country have been here since Friday to help clear the park.

They want to get things back up and running so everyone can get back to enjoying what the park offers.

Park Superintendent James Hill says they called in crews from all over the country to try to get things cleared up as soon as possible.

"We were able to get some crews in here from other national parks. To start work Friday and Saturday. And they've progressed very well. Looks like we will be able to open a little ahead of schedule."