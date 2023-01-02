One of the sculptors behind the Greensboro Four coffee cups dies at 89

8 bronze cups are placed around the Triad in remembrance of the historic sit-in movement led by the Greensboro Four. One sits at the Greensboro coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are eight bronze sculptures around Greensboro commemorating the historic sit-in movement.

They are designed differently but all are shaped like coffee cups to symbolize when the four African American men were declined service as they tried to order coffee.

Recently, one of the artists, Jay Rotberg died on Jan.19

He was 89 years old.

WFMY News 2 spoke with his daughter, Debra Tuggle, about his vision for designing the cup.

A significant moment took place right here in Greensboro.

"Which is important for everyone to remember," Tuggle said.

In 1960, four, African American, North Carolina A&T, men sat down at a segregated lunch counter to order a cup of coffee, playing a prominent role during the civil rights movement.

The movement sparked protests nationwide. Years later, the Greensboro Four continue to be honored for their bravery.

"They took that chance for us. 63 years ago and two of them are still alive now we should celebrate that, Guilford County Commissioner, Skip Alston said.

One of those ways is through coffee sculptors found around Greensboro.

"He was really proud of the work and excited that it was in such a public place where people could see and talk about it, Tuggle said.

Jay Rotberg was one of eight artists to sculpt a coffee cup to commemorate the sit-in. It's located at the Greensboro coliseum.

"It meant a great deal to him," Tuggle expressed.

Tuggle is proud of her father's success and highlighted his vision for the cup.

"In the center of the cup, it depicts two people of different races sitting back to back and there’s a wall between them, showing that racial divide and the differences there were between people and that wall that needed to be broken down," Tuggle explained.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said the cups are a way to remember what the Greensboro Four stood for.

"They simply asked to be served a cup of coffee. They didn’t ask to be doing anything else but to be treated equally, Commissioner Alston stated. "We make it a point anytime we’re at the coliseum to go up and get a good look at it and read the inscription on there it’s a great honor"