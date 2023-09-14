x
Coleman's Kitchen closing down just days before its one-year anniversary in Davidson County

Coleman's Kitchen owners Michael and Christy Coleman have decided to close the doors to their restaurant just before hitting a year of opening in Thomasville.
Credit: Coleman's Kitchen

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Coleman's Kitchen is closing its doors just days before hitting its one-year anniversary in Davidson County, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. 

"As of September 14, we will be closing Coleman's Kitchen," Michael Coleman wrote in a post. 

Coleman and his wife, Christy, decided to close the restaurant due to it not fitting with their family needs and circumstances, they wrote in the post. 

"We have loved serving our community and will be looking for other ways to "feed" people and help the community," the post read. 

The restaurant is located off South NC Highway 109 in Thomasville. 

