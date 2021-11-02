esika McDaniel's internship was canceled because of COVID. However, she used that time as an opportunity to help others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What started as opportunity ruined because of the Coronavirus Pandemic turned in hundreds of opportunity for kids in the Triad and across the country.

Jessica McDaniel was born and raised in Greensboro and is now a senior engineering student at Virginia Tech.

The summer before her senior year decided to use that time to make real change by creating Dreams2Degrees.com.

This website was designed to help make the process of applying to college easier for students and parents alike.

Dreams2degrees.com is designed to facilitate students with the proper information so they can apply and get into the college or university of their dreams.