WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been a long road of recovery, but even while going through rigorous treatment, Robert Jordan will still find time to see his dance students.

"We asked him if he could come out here, sign some autographs, maybe some children will recognize themselves in these and maybe, just maybe, that will get his memory back," said Alex Nelson, owner of Old Town Gymnastics Academy in Winston-Salem.

The gym is hosting an event on Oct. 6 to honor Jordan. Memorabilia from Vogler Dance Studio will be given out. Donations will also be accepted to go towards Jordan's treatment.

Jordan was hit by a car while riding his bike down Reynolda Road in March.

In July, police arrested 26-year-old, Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., the person they believe is responsible for hitting Jordan before leaving the scene.

Now, the community wants to welcome him back to Winston-Salem from his ongoing treatment.

"These were over in the corner. All this history of Winston Salem, old town area, was just sitting in the corner," said Nelson, pointing to a stack of posters with pictures of the recitals.

His students are looking forward to seeing their beloved teacher on Sunday.

"He taught us to be how we are and how we think of ourselves. I loved him so much," said Mikayla Caviness.

Her sister, Salem Caviness, recognized herself in one of the posters.

"He was really kind. He honestly loved his students," said Salem, "It was really amazing I really enjoyed it."

Nelson says students and community members can come by Old Town Gymnastics on Sunday to take home some of that memorabilia. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

