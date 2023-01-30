Community shows up to support Silver Valley firefighter injured in DUI crash

Firefighter Brian Reeder was driving his son home from a school dance in Davidson County a couple of weeks ago when troopers say a drunk driver hit them.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A line was out the door Monday at a local restaurant to help a first responder and Highway 109 crash victim.

Reeder is a firefighter with Silver Valley.

His left leg was badly injured and he had to have reconstructive surgery.

The cost of medical care and taking care of his family while he's recovering is adding up.

Skippers restaurant in Thomasville held a fundraiser today for his family - and lots of people turned out.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Reeder's family. You'll remember, three others died in that crash on January 6th.

The accused drunk driver also died.

