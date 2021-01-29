More doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Cone Health

Cone Health will receive thousands of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in each of the next three weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will receive 2,925 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine during each of the next three weeks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. These are called “baseline allocations.”

The state is also allocating doses for large vaccination clinics. The Guilford County Health Department will receive 4,875 event doses for vaccination clinics however, it plans to transfer part of this vaccine allotment to Cone Health to help vaccinate people on Cone Health's waiting list.

The Guilford County Health Department will make its own announcement on additional appointments.

Cone Health is working with public health departments in Alamance and Rockingham Counties on vaccination efforts in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased that the state acknowledged our request for greater predictability in vaccine allocations by guaranteeing a baseline quantity for the next three weeks. We will continue to advocate strongly for vaccine allocations to meet our region’s needs and our ability to administer vaccines at high rates,” CEO Terry Akin said.