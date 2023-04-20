Summer lifeguard certification classes offered to Triad students

Residents can become a certified lifeguard for $250 in Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video shown is a previous story about water safety during the summer.

Students can dive into a summer job as a lifeguard this summer.

Cone Health is holding lifeguard certification classes, allowing participants to qualify for many lifeguard positions. The traditional job of summer for many young people was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Last year, nearly one-third of pools nationwide had reduced hours or were even closed due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Lifeguards work at public and private pools throughout the area.

The City of Greensboro pays $15.95 an hour for lifeguards.

High Point Parks and Recreation pays up to $18.50 an hour depending on the position.

The City of Burlington Parks and Recreation Department pays $12.50-$14 an hour.

Lifeguards become certified by taking a course ensuring they have the skills needed for this potentially life-saving work. Cone Health is offering a 4-day long certification class.

Classes are May 10-13. Students must be 16 years old. A swimming test must be completed before the class. The cost of the class is $250.

The certification class will be held at Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway.

If interested and for more information, please call Laura Brown to schedule the swimming test and enroll in the class at 336-890-2985.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.