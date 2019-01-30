CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Conservators Center announced via Facebook that they are now hosting tours for this weekend (Feb. 2, 3) which are available to the public for booking.

The center has been technically closed since the deadly lion attack that killed 22-year-old Alexandra Black.

Doors were opened briefly January 19 for a private event for visitors who were originally scheduled for a tree toss event that was canceled in lieu of Black's death on Dec. 30th.

The fatal attack is still being investigated by the USDA and the state Labor's OSH department. We'll let you know what they find out.

