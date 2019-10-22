GREENSBORO, N.C. — Construction to improve a very busy intersection in Greensboro has started, the city confirms. Crews will do the majority of the improvement work overnight in the Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road intersection.

The city says the contractor has completed clearing most of the land near the intersection, and are beginning to work in a few areas where utilities don't have to be relocated.

A sidewalk has also been added to Old Battleground Avenue.

This week crews plan to begin curb and gutter and driveway replacements at Applebee's, Herbie's and Battleground Eye Care. Crews will also begin working on the storm sewer on the west side of Battleground Avenue and to the south of Westridge Road.

"There are still a significant number of utility conflicts in other areas of this project that will likely make progress slow down quite a bit," said city spokesperson Jake Keys.

The projects anticipated completion date is May 27 2021, weather permitting.

