GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- After a tragic week across the nation, folks are once again talking about mass shootings.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Brewer spoke with people in the Triad about how these shootings have impacted us.

"Seems like every single year, every six months we have another mass shooting," said Teka Lenahan, a senior at UNCG.

Many college students said they've grown up in an era where school shootings are part of the norm.

"It's been nerve wracking. Since middle school we've always had this fear that someday someone who could into the class and open fire. It's become a rational fear. It's something that you actually have to think about," said Lenahan.

For Jenna Shelley, the mother of a toddler, it's a scary time.

"He's gonna go to school and he might be in elementary school and have to do lockdown drills and talking about, you know, someone coming to school with a gun. And that's not something, you know, in the 90's when I was in school, that's not something that we ever had to think about, " said Shelley.

Julia Neese said she remembers a time when you didn't have to always be on alert.

"I used to be able to leave my window open to my bedroom, go outside and camp out all night, hang out with the kids till the next morning on weekends and now you can't do that. You can't do that anymore. So things have really changed," said Neese.

© 2018 WFMY