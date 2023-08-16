Cooling centers available in the Triad

Here are a few locations in the Triad for families to visit when in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of families are waking up to no power after thunderstorms across the Triad Tuesday.

The Salvation Army on Freeman Road has cold water and air conditioning. The resources are a part of their cooling center in the Triad.

A corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greensboro said financial aid is available for those who are keeping cool at home.

Winston-Salem opened several cooling stations at city parks and recreational centers.

Both cooling programs are free and available to all ages.

Triad Cooling Stations

High Point

The Salvation Army of High Point will be offering a cooling station during business hours in their front lobby.

301 West Green Drive

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The lobby will be closed from 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

Participants are able to get out of the weather conditions, charge their phones, get something cold to drink, and refreshments when available. This service is offered all summer long regardless of the temperature.

Greensboro

The Salvation Army of Greensboro offers a cooling station located at 1001 Freeman Mill Road

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Water will be available as needed.

Link to Winson-Salem cooling centers: www.cityofws.org/856

