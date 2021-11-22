Cooper Dunning started a holiday ball business to start his college fund and help a local charity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Sunset Hills Neighborhood is known for its unique holiday decorations, and today we introduce you to one of the younger faces responsible for keeping this holiday tradition alive.

Cooper Dunning isn't your typical 8th grader. Not only has he created his own holiday business to start building his college fund, but around this time every year, he picks a local charity to donate to as well.

The charity he selected this year truly holds a special place in his heart.

"I'm excited, I'm working my little tail off. I'm trying to reach a goal of a thousand balls this year. Almost double what it was last year. I'm really excited."

For Cooper, the holiday season is about two things, making the best holiday balls he can, and giving back to his community. So he found a way to combine the two.

"I've decided to donate to the green for greens fund. It's the snap benefit fund for Greensboro's 'The Corner Farmer's Market' on Kensington and West Market. It doubles people's snap and EBT."

Market Director Kathy Newsom has known Cooper for years and is so thankful for his generosity.

"Our market doubles snap benefits through the green for greens program. So somebody comes in with benefits. We take 50 dollars off their card. We give them 100 dollars to shop with in the market."

This is year 3 for Cooper and his donations, and that is something his mother Sarah is beyond proud of.

"Matt and I have always supported him in this venture but I think this is a special community that gives back and has influenced him tremendously."