City of Asheboro cancels Independence Day fireworks celebration

Another Triad event is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — City of Asheboro officials confirms that the city's annual Independence Day fireworks celebration will be canceled for 2020.

The city cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the current restrictions against public gatherings as the main reason to cancel the show usually hed at McCrary Park.

In a statement, they said, "As always, the health, safety, and well-being of the public is the primary consideration." The city said it looks forward to holding the celebration in 2021.