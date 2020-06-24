x
City of Asheboro cancels Independence Day fireworks celebration

Another Triad event is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — City of Asheboro officials confirms that the city's annual Independence Day fireworks celebration will be canceled for 2020. 

The city cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the current restrictions against public gatherings as the main reason to cancel the show usually hed at McCrary Park. 

In a statement, they said, "As always, the health, safety, and well-being of the public is the primary consideration." The city said it looks forward to holding the celebration in 2021.  

