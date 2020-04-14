GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the unforeseen circumstances the country has faced with the coronavirus, Carowinds has made a change to its season pass policy.

Carowinds' extended season passes for customers who purchased 2020 season passes but cannot visit the park due to the coronavirus. 2020 season passes will now be extended through for the 2021 season, Carowinds officials announced.

"We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority, for now, is to keep everyone safe. This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank [season pass holders for their] understanding and loyalty to Carowinds,” Carowinds general manager Pat Jones said.

The South Carolina theme park expects to reopen its doors mid-May, according to Carowinds' website.

Full details of the season passes can be found here:

2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.

Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type.

For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

RELATED: "She's on the front lines" | Local restaurant talks about the inspiration behind decision to offer free meals to the community

RELATED: The coronavirus through a senior's eyes | Local senior draws a self-portrait with a strong message