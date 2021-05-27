Creative Greensboro launches Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program

The program gives three local artists the opportunity to lead community programming and help create a neighborhood mural installation in three areas of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Creative Greensboro has selected three local artists to help beautify and preserve different neighborhoods in Greensboro.

It’s all a part of the City of Greensboro's new Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program.

Artist and Creator Darlene J. McClinton has more than a dozen works of art featured around Greensboro including the interactive Dance and Play mural at LeBauer Park.

“Art is extremely important because it tells narratives, documents the history of our culture, the history of the world,” McClinton said.

This summer she will bring her talents to the Dudley Heights neighborhood.

McClinton is one of three artists selected for the City’s Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program.

The program gives local artists the opportunity to lead community programming and help create a neighborhood mural installation.

“One particular program I’m thinking is doing screen printing,” McClinton explained.

“If I can teach the older generation and the younger generation how to screen print on t-shirts, on hats, on mugs, then that is something that they can sell. So, they’ll learn the technique of screen printing and then I will teach them how to promote and market their products to be able to continue to make money from what they love.”

She also plans to create programs that will use art to help teach math, science, English and history.

Two other artists will work with the Glenwood and Kings Forest neighborhoods.

Glenwood will be led by Artist Harry Turfle.

Kings Forest will be led by TAB Arts Center Nonprofit and Sunny Gravely Foushee.

Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal said the neighborhoods selected were identified in the city’s 10-year plan to improve access to affordable housing in Greensboro.

“I’m so excited about our Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program. It’s going to allow community members in three Greensboro neighborhoods to come together build a sense of community, celebrate who and what they are and then allow that to be demonstrated through arts and murals that will live on throughout their neighborhoods.”

The three artists will work with their communities June 1 to November 30.