HIGH POINT, N.C. — Hundreds of people gathered to march against hunger at High Point's Crop Hunder Walk Sunday.

According to the website, the event raised almost $6,000. Over 1,600 communites across the nation join the Crop Walks each year. Crop orgianlly stood for Christian Rural Overseas Program. The website says, "We've outgrown the acronym but we retain it as the historic name of the program."

WFMY News 2's Julie Luck hosted the walk in High Point.